Amicalola Falls State Park, Dawsonville, Georgia, USA

Picture Story

I was scheduled to drive to the Nantahala Gorge area of North Carolina last Saturday for a fall foliage photo outing, but the persistent rain cancelled our trip from Atlanta. It was a gorgeous autumn day in Atlanta the next Monday, so I decided to drive to Amicalola Falls State Park around 3 p.m. to capture the late afternoon sun coming through the trees and hitting the many waterfalls.

The main waterfall at Amicalola is 729 feet high, and it is the highest in the state of Georgia with an amazing panoramic view of the North Georgia mountains at the top. This scene is at the very beginning of the hike to the main waterfall, and it is the final set of gentle falls that lead into a pond. The waterfalls combined with the autumn colors make the park a favorite destination this time of year for many people in the area.

