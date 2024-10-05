Beach Sunset, Lincoln City, Oregon, USA

The latest issue of the magazine is out now! Download

The Oregon coast boasts some of the most picturesque locales in the United States and is conveniently within a day's drive from my residence in Olympia, WA. The photograph was captured in Lincoln City, Oregon, nestled in the central region of the Oregon coastline.

Accompanied by my wife, we revisited the site of our honeymoon from 35 years ago. The purpose of our trip was twofold: to reminisce about our life together without the distractions of normal life and, as a passionate landscape/nature photographer, to seize the opportunity for some great photography.

We decided on a beach walk to watch the sunset just as the clouds from a dissipating early fall storm began to clear. Luckily, we reached the beach in time to witness the clouds set aflame by the descending sun.

To my left, the setting sun's pink light reflected off the clouds, casting a pink hue onto the waves and coloring the white foam pink. The cloud formations were captivating, their contours leading my eyes down the beach towards the horizon.

With the light fading quickly, I chose to forgo a tripod, necessitating a higher shutter speed and a slightly higher ISO setting to maintain image sharpness without excessive digital noise. It was a fortuitous convergence of the right place, the right time, and the right company.