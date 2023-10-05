Mill Creek, New River Gorge National Park, Fayette County, West Virginia, USA

This was taken during a workshop focused on fall in the New River Gorge National Park. We had pretty terrible conditions for capturing sunrises and sunsets; I don’t think we saw a single cloud for the entire workshop duration. It suited me just fine, though, as this meant our evenings were spent on a stream instead of an overlook, and I am all about my little mountain streams.

This particular stream really blew me away with all its different paths between the rocks for the water to flow through, all the swirls it created, and all that character it had. Naturally, I was initially drawn to the swirls, but at no point while shooting I noticed the sky being reflected in the water, and the light from the setting sun was turning the hillside this nice warm, orange color in the reflection. I quickly decided I needed to capture this, but I wasn’t done with the swirls just yet, so I rotated my camera to portrait orientation and did my best to capture both the swirls and the reflection.

This turned out to be one of my favorite shots from the workshop, and I most definitely returned home thrilled with the experience and all the new photos I had from a location I had yet to explore.

