Lake Ukiel, Olsztyn, Warmia Region, Poland

The season was far from being perfect for landscape photography. No more snow with interesting icescapes, black and white contrasts and details of the forest. And not yet a springtime with its blossoms, morning mists on fields and bursts of green everywhere. It was a time for experiments, and the photography resulted from some artistic challenges with double exposures and blending of multiple images. I was photographing the lake in my hometown with remaining ice floes, interesting water shapes, and trees falling in the effect of winter storms.

What struck me was a beautiful, dense reed bed in one of the lake's bays. In the evening, the warm sun was full of colour and structure, but I wanted to emphasise a clearer vision of the reeds using double exposures. And then it came into the frame; a solitary swan came closer, leaving the nest, and completed the composition. I already knew it was what I wanted, a small animal staffage in the corner of the picture. The post process gave a couple of different blends, but as often happens, the final result is the first I tried.

