Lake Tekapo, New Zealand

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Picture Story

During lockdown last year, I spent two weeks travelling through New Zealand's South Island. Usually Tekapo is full of overseas tourists, but due to the Covid lockdown, it felt quiet and peaceful. Lake Tekapo is well known for wonderful night skies and one of my reasons for visiting was to do some astro-photography, but unfortunately there was rain, wind and heavy cloud each night during my 3 days there. When I woke on my last morning, I could hear that the rain had finally passed, so I rushed outside with camera in hand hoping to get something special to take away.

I was staying at a campsite above the lake and as I looked down at the lake, I could see the water was beautifully still and the sun had just come up. I quickly clambered down to the lake edge and took this image, which is still one of my favourites from that trip. Although I didn't get to do any astro-photography, I felt privileged that I could savour and capture such a beautiful view, with no one else around me.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Prizes



Our $200 prizes consist of $100 cash and $100 mpb.com voucher

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now