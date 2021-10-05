Lake Powell, Page, Arizona, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

When me and my mom were on a road trip across the American Southwest, we planned to spend a few days of fall in Zion National Park. Our drive from Dallas, Texas would require a lot of hours on the road but we didn't really wanted to hit Zion in one sitting so we decided to rest in Page, Arizona so we can continue our drive up to Zion the day after.

When I woke up in the morning, I looked outside our hotel window and could see interesting light from a far. My mom was asleep at that time so I had to sneak out quietly and drive to an overlook I found online. When I got there, the light was just moving very fast. Every 10 seconds would bring a completely different scene but out of the many shots I took that morning, this one should be my favorite of all time.

It's pretty crazy to think that a very deserted place like Arizona would have a very giant, blue lake. Although I just read that Lake Powell is a man made lake, the landscape is still remarkable on its own way. Humans as we all know can be very destructive to the natural world but on the positive side of things, Lake Powell is one of the man made wonders we can easily see today.

