Herbert Lake, Banff National Park, Alberta, Canada

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Picture Story

North America has several breathtaking mountain highways running through the Rocky Mountains. Going to the Sun Road in Glacier National Park and the Beartooth Highway in Montana and Wyoming are two. A third is the Icefields Parkway in Alberta Canada. Between Its beginning at the Trans-Canada Highway near Lake Louise and its northern end in Jasper are roughly 225 km of stunning mountains, glaciers and lakes. While it can be driven in 3 hours, it really merits at least a day or two.

Only a few kilometers north of its intersection with the Trans-Canada Highway is Herbert Lake. It’s about a 45 minute drive from Banff, and we arrived just as sunrise was occurring. I prefer to scout a sunrise location the day before, but it was my first visit and we had been in Banff for our first few days in Alberta. Luckily the lake is next to the highway, and I set up in a prime location in only a few minutes. The lake itself is rather small, but the mountain range behind it decidedly is not. These mountains are aligned roughly along the border between Alberta and British Columbia. Even in late July, they still had snow on their flanks. I could not have been happier with how the sunrise developed. I was facing south, and the sky in this direction often has softer peach and pink tones, which I prefer.

The prime season here is summer, July-August. The highway is well maintained in winter, though temperatures in January can be brutal. If one has the time, two weeks here is not too much. I would split the time evenly between Banff/Canmore, Lake Louise, Icefields Parkway and Jasper. I hope I can return one day to hike and photograph in nearby Mt Assiniboine Provincial Park.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Prizes



Our $200 prizes consist of $100 cash and $100 mpb.com voucher

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now