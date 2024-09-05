Overberg, Westen Cape, South Africa

The Overberg region in the Western Cape truly offers a stunning landscape, especially during the vibrant growing seasons. The contrast between the lush green wheat fields and the bright golden canola creates a visually captivating scene.

To me, capturing green in photography can indeed be challenging, as it sometimes appears flat or dull. To enhance the richness of the green fields, it was helpful to shoot during the golden hour — shortly before sunset when the light was softer and warmer, adding depth and texture to the photographs. In this photo, a patchwork of green wheat and lime-coloured canola fields is bathed in the beautiful soft golden light of sunset, highlighting the varying shades of green and the brilliance of the canola.

