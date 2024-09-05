Mount Rainier National Park, Washington, USA

I love Mount Rainier National Park, and during the month of August, it is especially beautiful because it is flower season. Some flower seasons are stronger than others, and this particular year, the wildflowers were amazing. I did some scouting earlier and found this section of the trail to be full of flowers.

I prefer early evening light for this curve in the surrounding meadows and the trail itself. So, I went back to the car for a nap and some waiting. That evening, I was back, and the touch of haze in the air lent some glow to the Mountain as it hit the meadows.

This was a handheld, single shot processed in LR for clarity. I have thousands of shots of Rainier and its surroundings, but this is, by far, one of my favorites.

