Horseshoe Bend, Colorado River, Page, Arizona, USA

How do I capture an image of an iconic location that reflects its unique beauty but also causes people to ask, "Where is that?" That was the question on my mind as I prepared to photograph the famous Horseshoe Bend in the Colorado River near Page, Arizona. While access to the area is surprisingly easy, entrance requires a fee and is allowed only during "open" hours.

By the time I was through the gate and parked, the sunrise was well into civil start, and the sky was lightening rapidly. I sprinted from the parking lot to the edge of the overlook of the bend and secured a prime location to capture the "iconic shot" with a beautiful glow over the distant horizon.

Once I was confident I had that image secured, I began to explore another location and perspective that would provide my objective – an image I had not previously seen from this popular location. As I carefully walked along the edge of the 1,000' vertical canyon walls, my search yielded this scene – Colorado forming a graceful "S" "curve from the bottom bend of the horseshoe into the distance, arcing to the right and out of sight to the north.

A couple of hundred feet below me, a pentagonal rock outcropping provided scale and foreground interest to the composition. All I needed was something to make the shot special. And then, much to my delight, the rising sun highlighted the upper walls of the canyon with golden light, reflecting on the surface of the river below. Doing a quick check of exposure settings and focus, I captured a few quick images before the sun rose behind me and filled the canyon with light. The objective was accomplished, and I returned to my vehicle satisfied and grateful."

