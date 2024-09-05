Chapman’s Pool, Dorset, England

This image was taken from the Southwest Coast Path, a National Trail on the Southerly part of the Purbeck Peninsula, part of The Jurassic Coast, a World Heritage Site and is designated a Special Area of Conservation under the European Union’s Habitats Directive.

The path is very steep in places, but for this part of the path, there is a car park at Renscombe car park, which is a free and reasonable walk to the cliff. A short walk towards St Alban’s Head at Emmett’s Hill is a memorial. The Royal Marines Association memorial garden at Emmett’s Hill was initiated following the IRA attack on the Royal Marines Barracks at Deal.

Following the path further East, you arrive at St Alban’s Head and St Aldhelm’s Chapel. However, if you find the path a bit too steep, return to the car park and the track, which is level, will take you to St Alban's Head.

