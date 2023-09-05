Rocky Mountain National Park, Colorado, USA

The comet NEOWISE C2020 F3 made its surprise appearance in the sky in March 2020. July 12th was nearing when it would no longer be visible in the morning pre-dawn. Reports from observers indicated that the comet's tail would be at its longest around this date. I almost didn't go to RMNP because it meant getting up at 1 AM to drive to the park. Having seen some other's shots, I pushed myself to make the effort. So glad I did. "Neowise is one of the few comets visible to the unaided eye this century, an inner-solar system "intruder" that might become known as the Great Comet of 2020", NASA said. It won't make another appearance for 6800 years. I shot this from Rainbow Curve in RMNP as the comet's head rose above the Mummy Mountains.

I had shot several photos of the comet as it was rising. As the night went on, the blue hour light of the rising sun began to appear on the horizon. As a passionate panorama photographer, I couldn't pass up the opportunity to shoot a multi-shoot panorama of the comet with Jupiter in the Blue Hour light. This image comprises four individual images stitched to form the panorama. The lights of Fort Collins, Colorado, are on the horizon.

