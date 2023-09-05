Lake Tyers, Victoria, Australia

As the sun sinks beneath the horizon, it leaves behind a soft glow that bathes the landscape in a subtle radiance of hues. The sky did not light up in gold and pink, but the evening's cloud formation and stillness were enough.

Days like these make for interesting long-exposure photography, as even at 120 seconds, parts of the image almost appear as shot for just a few seconds, creating an almost surreal effect where the two seem to merge harmoniously. I decided to shoot at f/22 with an ND filter to get some movement.

This photograph captures a moment of pure serenity, inviting viewers to immerse themselves in the tranquillity of twilight on this very still lake. It celebrates the timeless beauty of nature, where time momentarily stands still, and the world finds peace in the calm of dusk.

Lake Tyers is a quiet little coastal town in East Gippsland, Victoria, Australia. This image was taken about 50 metres from the pub overlooking the lake, with a very small swell; the only sounds to be heard were those of the birds.

In the gentle transition between day and night, this twilight painted a serene portrait on the shores of a calm lake. This photograph encapsulates the tranquil essence of an evening where nature's serenity takes precedence and demands minimal post-production.

I always feel my best photos are the ones that require minimal post-production; there is a sense of excitement during the shoot and great reward in output.

