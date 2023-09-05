Checkerboard Mesa, Zion National Park, Utah, USA

Standing in a little wash in the Checkerboard Mesa area of the park, I looked up and saw a lone piñon pine perched atop a sandstone outcropping. It was quite windy in the upper atmosphere, and the clouds were streaking by the scene. It took a long lens to compose the scene, which is why I shot this at 300mm. I then put my camera into monochrome mode and high contrast to further visualize the scene I hoped to capture.

I had to continually look through the viewfinder to watch for the lack of wind at the Pinon Pine location since I could not feel the wind down in the wash. The sun was rising quickly on this scene (it was 10:04 in the morning), so I knew I only had a limited amount of time. However, my first location did not simplify my composition enough, so I moved slightly to the right to get a more pleasing light on the subject to light more of the front of the sandstone outcropping. It took 3 exposures to finally capture this image with little to no motion from the wind. The final had to be processed in black and white to stay true to my original vision.

Upload Your Picture • WIN $200 Cash

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see a sample

• We promote all your pictures to over 300,000 followers via our social media pages

• Download all new issues of the magazine

• Download all back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be forever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now