White Pocket Reflections, Arizona, USA

Picture Story

To those with a penchant for adventure, White Pocket is a must-see destination. Accessible only with a high clearance, four wheel drive vehicle, the sometimes hair raising drive is a small price to pay to be able to experience this other-worldly looking place.

Under any conditions, White Pocket is a photographers paradise, but after a good rainstorm, water accumulates into pools and sometimes into small ponds. The resulting reflections of the surrounding rock formations are beyond description. When clouds are added on to the equation, the resulting scenery is simply breathtaking.

