South Rim, Grand Canyon, Arizona, USA

Picture Story

The skies of the southwest United States during “Monsoon Season” can be incredibly spacious and beautiful and a wonderful time to capture the warm colors of sunset reflected in the clouds.

The months of July, August and September are the hottest time of year for the Colorado Plateau’s high desert. It’s also “Monsoon Season” when afternoon thunderstorms are most frequent and severe. The potential exists for heavy rain but frequently the afternoon thundershowers are more wind and lightning than rain. These thunderstorms are variable in intensity and location and occur mainly between the hours of 11 a.m. and 6pm.

The South Rim of the Grand Canyon is a wonderful place to photograph the earth and sky. When the afternoon monsoon thunderstorm is dissipating and the warm colors of sunset approach the most difficult decision can be where to point the camera.

If you are planning a trip during monsoon season, stay safe during storms. Afterward, take a look outside to see just how much these crucial rains change the landscape. Monsoon rains bring the desert to life! Smell the rain-soaked dirt and watch plants and flowers come back to life. Look for a rainbow overhead and listen as the birds start to sing again. It is the perfect time to adventure and explore with somewhat cooler temperatures and abundant flora and fauna and beautiful skies.

