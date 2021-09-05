Rain Approaching, Cabot, Vermont, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Picture Story

Cabot is a pretty little New England town located in Vermont, United States. The surrounding area includes several ponds and dairy farms, including the Cabot Creamery, a well-known producer and national distributor of dairy products that includes its famous cheddar cheese.

The pristine A.M. Foster Covered Bridge is located up a gravel road just outside town. I discovered the little covered bridge years ago while scouting the area, and have since photographed it in all seasons and time of day. The view from the top of the hill is spectacular, with sunrise over the White Mountains of New Hampshire, sunset over the Green Mountains of Vermont, and the Milky Way arching gracefully over the bridge on dark nights.

This pristine covered bridge is unique in that it was never intended as a working bridge. It was merely a dream bridge built privately in 1988 as an exact reproduction of the original Martin Bridge that presently sits over the Winooski River in Marshfield, Vermont. The builder’s great-grandfather had once owned a farm here, so he decided to honor his family memory by buying the land and building the covered bridge in his great-grandfather’s namesake.

I arrived on a late afternoon in June with the intention of taking in sunset over the covered bridge. I decided to include these little buttercup flowers in the foreground, along with a calm reflection of the bridge upon the pond surface. I had barely set up my tripod and camera when a violent wind kicked up and strong windblown rain moved in. I quickly increased my ISO setting to limit motion and took one moody photo before rushing back to my vehicle for safety.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Prizes



Our $200 prizes consist of $100 cash and $100 mpb.com voucher

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now