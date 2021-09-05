Lake Lure, North Carolina, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

I walk a certain route daily to witness any changes that i might have the honor of viewing. I especially love to end up on a bridge from where i took this image. Oftentimes, the wind whips up creating traveling clouds that nestle on the mountains. They don't stay in one place for very long but do mesmerize me. Sometimes, the mountain peaks peek out and create a lovely reflection that doubles the pleasure for me. I set up my tripod and try to capture the image in between any stray cars that might want to pass me on this one lane bridge. This morning everything cooperated and I was able to take my time and also enjoy what appeared before me.

