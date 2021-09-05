Kilt Rock, Isle of Skye, Scotland

When water and light come together in one glorious waterfall, there is a sensation of colour and energy beyond the imagination. This image captures an instant in time never to be repeated from directly above the waves from a height of 60 metres (about 200feet) using an exceptionally fast shutter speed to capture the tiny droplets of spray. It was taken above the Kilt Rock Waterfall close to my studio at the north end of the Isle of Skye in Scotland.

