Lone Trees, Ciucas Mountains, Romania

In winter, when everything around us is pure white, we can find the perfect conditions for capturing nature in its most minimalist appearance.

In the high-altitude hills of the Carpathian Mountains, you can encounter great photographic scenery just as the low clouds pass through alpine meadows at the base of the mountain, offering the perfect opportunity for some interesting black-and-white photographs.

I found these exact conditions in the Ciucas Massif, one of the many mountain ranges of the Romanian Carpathians. The cloudy landscape all around me made me stop in my tracks even before reaching the high-altitude plateau.

The whole forest down below was covered entirely in thick, low-altitude clouds that were engulfing everything but these two lonely, brotherly trees in the middle of the meadow. A short break in the fast-moving clouds made a perfect frame for these trees, lasting just a second or two before they were completely engulfed once again.

I paid special attention not only to the framing of the trees, which were centred in the image but also to the exact moment of pressing the camera button. I was looking to obtain, on the one hand, a clear view of the trees, including their trunks, one leaning on the other like two brothers would do. At the same time, I wanted the trees to be partially covered by the clouds just on their edges in order to give the observer a more mystical feeling as if the two brothers were there just for a split second before vanishing into the unknown.

