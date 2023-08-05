Orinda, California, USA

It was a foggy sunrise. I hiked early in the morning to photograph the sunrise with the low clouds as part of the foreground. I brought my Canon 90D with my Canon EOS 16-35mm f/2.8 attached and my DJI Air 2S. The low clouds quickly rose above me, and I couldn't get the right composition in time. Although my surrounding was now consumed in fog, I knew that above me would still be opened up to the sky with low clouds as part of the foreground.

Not knowing exactly what I'd find, I launched my drone directly above me and soon entered a state of euphoria, seeing what was going on above the clouds. I then saw this framing which stood out as a minimalistic shot that expressed my feelings during that moment.

