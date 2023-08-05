Grand Canyon South Rim, Arizona, USA

Being from Arizona, we try to get out of the heat during the summer months with our trailer. The nice thing about Arizona is that the temperature can vary greatly depending on where you go. We will typically go to the "high country, " meaning higher elevation. If you don't know Arizona very well, it is hard to imagine that some places are in the 7,000-8,000+ feet of elevation. Many people from "The Valley of the Sun" (Phoenix), including us, will go to those places to escape the heat during the summer months.

So, this photo was taken at the South Rim of the Grand Canyon. While hiking in the woods during the early morning hours with my dog Buddy, I was captivated by these tiny little flowers that were blooming. They weren't much larger than half of an inch across. They reminded me of a very tiny Rose bloom. I knew I wanted to get a close-up photo of them, but I only had a 24-120mm lens attached to my Nikon D850, which wouldn't do it justice. So I hiked back to our trailer where we were camping and grabbed my 105mm Macro lens. Now all I had to do was try to hike back and find that batch of tiny flowers again. Luckily, my little Trail Scout dog Buddy knew where to go.

After downloading the photo, I ran the image through Topaz DeNoise to clean and sharpen it up.

I hope you like it as much as I loved coming across such a delicate little flower in nature.

