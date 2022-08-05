Frostastadahals, South Highlands, Iceland

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

In the last decade or so, Iceland has gone from a curiosity destination for all but a few to a must see bucket list place for many, no doubt helped along by some effective marketing by the Icelandic tourist board and a few spectacular volcanic eruptions. The iconic sites are overrun with tourists even in winter. One winter I stopped at Seljalandsfoss to see a line of folks snaking from its base all the way up to the alcove behind it. I was immediately struck by the scene’s similarity to the department store Santa line in the 1983 classic movie A Christmas Story. I did not stop.

Landscape photographers can avoid most of the tourists by heading for the Highlands. While a high clearance, preferably AWD, vehicle is needed, it’s possible to avoid most stream crossings (unless that’s your thing, extra insurance recommended). The only one we came upon in the southern highlands was at Landmannalaugar. Here you can just park on one side of the river and cross over a footbridge.

In the week I was in this area, the sun came out only at one sunset. So most of the time the light was either flat or quite soft. While some photographers immediately write off these conditions, I think the Icelandic Highlands, like their counterparts in Scotland, are well-served by this light. The greens of the moss are shown to best advantage in these conditions. Between Landmannalaugar and the Hnausapollur crater is the Frostastadahals road. Here I stopped along the road and climbed a small hill to gain this vantage point. The low hanging clouds add a bit of mystery to the mountains. I tried compositions with and without the road and liked them equally. I chose this one to share because of its simplicity.

