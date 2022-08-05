Encantats National Park, Catalonia, Spain

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

This picture was taken around the Encantats refuge, a few years ago, while we were doing a spring hike with a friend. We were both heavily laden with fairly heavy tripods and all the metal Hasselblad gear. It was the end of the day. The weather was overcast and the next snowfall didn't seem far away. The evening at the refuge was mild, especially since the snow began to fall during the night.

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

