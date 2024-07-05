Trunkhol Meadows Lone Tree, Kashmir, India

I have been working on my next Coffee Table Book in Kashmir. Hence, I was trekking the Kashmir Great Lakes Circuit in late June 2024. Incessant rains and bad weather forced me to stay in my tent in Trunkhol meadows (3400 M) for two nights.

The sun was peeping out for a few minutes once in a while. I took advantage of one such opportunity to capture this image with a view to converting it to black and white. The image was processed in Capture One.

