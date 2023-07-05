Dungeness, Kent, England

Living just a couple of miles from this vast expanse of shingle on the edge of Romney Marsh with an almost surreal quality, I frequently take a wander around there. The otherwise flat and bleak landscape is punctuated by two lighthouses and the hulking form of the Dungeness nuclear power station. However, there are also many interesting scenes dotted around. There are many odd things about Dungeness, not least the environment. It is one of the most unique habitats in Britain and is technically classified as a desert. Despite this, it is home to a wealth of wildlife, including 600 plant species and rare insects. This image was taken a few years ago on one of my wanderings, a long row of re-claimed railway sleepers against the twilight sky.

Upload Your Picture • WIN $200 Cash

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see a sample

• We promote all your pictures to over 300,000 followers via our social media pages

• Download all new issues of the magazine

• Download all back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be forever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now