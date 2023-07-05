    Search
    Subscribe today
    Login
    Download the latest issue of the magazine

    Dungeness, Kent, England
    By Tom Lloyd

    Living just a couple of miles from this vast expanse of shingle on the edge of Romney Marsh with an almost surreal quality, I frequently take a wander around there. The otherwise flat and bleak landscape is punctuated by two lighthouses and the hulking form of the Dungeness nuclear power station. However, there are also many interesting scenes dotted around. There are many odd things about Dungeness, not least the environment. It is one of the most unique habitats in Britain and is technically classified as a desert. Despite this, it is home to a wealth of wildlife, including 600 plant species and rare insects. This image was taken a few years ago on one of my wanderings, a long row of re-claimed railway sleepers against the twilight sky.

    Upload Your Picture • WIN $200 Cash
    Get A VIP Membership • Create Your Personal Portfolio Page

    Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

    Benefits of VIP membership:
    • Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see a sample
    • We promote all your pictures to over 300,000 followers via our social media pages
    • Download all new issues of the magazine
    • Download all back issues
    • Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.
    • Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be forever
    • Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours
    • Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

    Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

    Subscribe to VIP now

    Related Posts

    Leave A Reply

    s2Member®

    special offer

    30% off

    1 YEAR SUBSCRIPTION

    ‘GOLD MEMBERSHIP’

    use coupon code

    GOLD30

    Claim offer
    s2Member®