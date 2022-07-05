Point St George, Del Norte County, California, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

I headed out early this day, choosing to hike along one of the beaches near my home on the North Coast of California. Since the region is known more for amazing sunsets, I wasn't expecting to encounter such lovely colors of early morning Iight, but I carried my camera along, nestled in my binocular case and ready for whatever opportunity might present itself. How fortunate I felt to have witnessed the rising sun filling my senses with the richness of color, in particular with the reflecting light on the beach. Hand holding the camera, I captured several images, and selected this one because I felt it best conveyed my experience that day.

