Ohope Beach Sunrise, Bay of Plenty, New Zealand

It had been a few weeks since I'd been out to catch a sunrise and although the forecast showed heavy cloud, I decided I'd set my alarm and go with the expectation that even if I didn't get any images, it would be great being at the beach in the early morning. When I arrived at Ohope Beach, the sky was completely covered with heavy cloud. However it was high tide, so I found a spot where I could catch the waves rolling in. As the sky began to lighten I noticed that the cloud was beginning to break up along the horizon and I began to feel hopeful that the sunlight might get under the clouds and I'd get something colourful.

The horizon began to glow and then suddenly the magic happened as the sunlight began lighting up the clouds in a range of reds and golds. These colours were reflected onto the waves below so that I felt as if I was caught in a world of fire.

The show lasted for about 20 minutes, during which time I got a number of really great images. I was so very glad that I'd got up early that morning... A reminder that you never know what nature will do.

