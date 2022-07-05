Kennebec River, Popham Beach, Maine, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

I had been up all night shooting photos of the stars on a nearby beach, and as the sky lightened, I could see there was a possibility for a spectacular sunrise. I went to another area upriver to try to capture more of the landscape in the foreground and noticed the receding tide had made little rivulets along the riverbank which reflected the dawn sky, making the river appear to be wearing a gold necklace. I was bowled over and thrilled to be able to observe this and capture the scene! This began an ongoing series of explorations of reflections in wet sand. The molten metal effect is something I find in a unique way every few months - often at dawn or dusk - and is fleeting. One has to stay present and alert to catch it.

