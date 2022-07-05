Blue Oak Sunrise, Yosemite Blvd, Stanislaus County, California, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Early one February morning I went on a drive down to the valley to photograph the almond orchards in bloom. The sun was just rising over the hills. I happened to look back, and saw this composition with the oak tree in silhouette, and the sun coming up. I quickly stopped and got my camera out and got the shot. This area is known for the blue oak trees. They are common in the Coast Ranges and the foothills of the Sierra Nevada. It is California's most drought-tolerant deciduous oak.

