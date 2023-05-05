Pangong Lake, Leh, India

Situated at a height of 4250 meters, Pangong Tso is one of the largest brackish lakes in Asia. This charismatic lake is stretched over 30 km across the India-China border. It is about 6 hrs drive from Leh through the dramatically scenic countryside of Ladakh and the Chanla, the world's third highest motorable mountain pass.

While the summer is very short in Leh, this famous waterscape looks magical under the clear summer sky and attracts millions of tourists yearly. This long-exposure shot was taken in the evening, when all the day trippers returned to the city, and that’s the time to experience paradise on earth, specifically for the traveller who simply seeks solitude in a much-talked-about destination.

