Horseshoe Bend, Page, Arizona, USA

I have been to Horseshoe Bend a few times, and it really is beautiful but also overcrowded. Unfortunately, this evening was looking like it was going to be very overcast, and the trip out to the Bend wasn't really going to be worth it.

I found a composition a little off to the side where all the people were crowded and tried to incorporate a little bit of foreground to give the image depth beyond the traditional shots that are seen of this location.

I was messing around with a few angles and settings when for about 15 seconds, the sun peeked through the clouds. I knew I had to act quickly, so I rushed to my preferred composition, adjusted the aperture to get a good Sunstar, and snapped the shot.

I'm not usually a huge fan of photographing locations like Horseshoe Bend because of how much they have been photographed, but I was happy that I was able to capture something unique on a night that seemed doomed to poor lighting from the overcast sky.

