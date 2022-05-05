The Sphinx, Scoreby Sound, Greenland

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Back in the autumn of 2018, I was following in the wake of William Scoresby, sailing round Scoresby Sound in east Greenland on a 100 year old sailing ship. Towards the end of the voyage, we sailed out into Hall Bredning fjord and marvelled at icebergs of immense size. As we motored on down the fjord, we met a huge arched berg the size and as impressive as Gaudi’s Sagrada Familia Cathedral! We did a slow lap of the berg and I even managed to get some film footage of part of the berg collapsing! But my favourite image was this one of the arch with the sun kissing the top of the berg, whose shape reminded me of a sphinx.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Prizes



Our $200 prizes consist of $100 cash and $100 mpb.com voucher

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now