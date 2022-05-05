Stone Bridge, Yosemite National Park, California, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

I photographed this picturesque bridge on my way back from hiking the Yosemite Falls trail in Yosemite National Park. I liked the motion of the water, the branches hanging down, the curve of the bridge, and the cars rushing past. I took a few long exposures and combined them into one using Photomatix Pro 6. These are the exposures I used, 1 sec, 1/3 sec, .5 sec. 1.6 sec, and 2.5 sec. I captured this scene in the afternoon. It was a beautiful spring day.

