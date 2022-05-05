Ruta Del Cares, Picos De Europa, Spain

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

The image was taken on a hiking tour along Ruta del Cares or Cares Trail, a trekking path within the Picos the Europa in Northern Spain. The route runs from the Asturian village of Puente Poncebos to Posada de Valdeon in the province of Leon, along the Cares Canyon. The Cares Trail was first constructed in the mountain rock along the canyon between the years of 1916 and 1921 to provide maintenance, food and supplies to the hydroelectric powerplant of Camarmeña - Poncebos. It was later improved and expanded between 1945 and 1950. During our hike we had clear blue sky, so I decided to make use of a red filter in the b&w-conversion in order to darken the sky, contrasting to the bright sunlit foliage and rims of the rock arch.

