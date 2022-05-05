Mobius Arch, Alabama Hills, Eastern Sierra, California, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Mobius Arch, California, United States. Located within the Alabama Hills National Scenic Area, Mobius Arch is one of Alabama Hills most famous natural arches. The reason for its name is because it resembles a Mobius strip. It also can frame Mt. Whitney and the Sierra Mountain range within but in this photo I elected to photograph the arch from outside of its frame to emphasize the sunrise on Mount Whitney, the highest mountain in the continental United States, and also the mobius character of the arch and the texture of the granite .

The Alabama Hills is the site where hundreds of cowboy movies were filmed over the last century. Stunning, iconic desert scenery at every step! Picturesque rock formations are everywhere along the trail, plus you get panoramic views of the beautiful mountain peaks to the west. Photo opportunities abound, so it’s worthwhile visiting when the light is right. I recommend hiking the trail in the early morning or late afternoon to avoid the worst of the sun and to get the best light for photography.

If you love the desert, the Mobius Arch Loop Trail will make you want to linger, to appreciate the spectacular beauty of the landscape and the majesty of the Sierra mountains.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Prizes



Our $200 prizes consist of $100 cash and $100 mpb.com voucher

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now