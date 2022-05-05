Mesa Arch, Canyonlands National Park, Utah, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Mesa Arch in Canyonlands National Park is a famous natural landmark in the western United States. Photographers flock to this location especially for sunrise. On this particular June morning, I arrived early before dawn only to find a crowd of photographers already stacked in front of the arch, positioned to photograph the rising sun through the arch. Giving up hope of finding a place to photograph through the arch, I went to just to the north of the arch to photograph the sunrise over the deep canyon beyond the arch. However, as the sun neared the horizon, I realized that the sun was rising farther north on the horizon than I and almost all other photographers were positioned for. So I trotted behind the crowd to the south end of the arch, easily finding a spot at that end next to a photographer from Slovakia. She and I were the only ones to capture the sun rise through the arch that dawn. As they say in real estate, location is everything. And quickly correcting your own mistake can also be essential.

