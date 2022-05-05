    Search
    Bryce Canyon National Park, Utah, USA

    By John Buckley

    My wife and two friends and I were in Southern Utah in late September 2021 so as to visit Cathedral in the Desert, the grotto in Glen Canyon that has been long-submerged beneath Lake Powell. On the day before we were to drive to the Bullfrog Marina on Lake Powell, we drove from Escalante to Bryce Canyon for a day of hiking, and spent a pretty glorious, if taxing, morning going up and down the Peek-A-Boo Loop Trail. Near the end of our loop, I came around a corner and saw a perfect frame for a shot of the trail ahead. Bryce is endlessly fascinating, but many of the vistas have a sameness to them. For me, this arch really stood out.

