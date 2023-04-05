San Juan Islands, San Juan County, USA

The skies looked promising for a lovely sunset. But, first, I had to decide between Deception Pass and the Anacortes Ferry Dock. So I turned right instead of left and headed for Anacortes. Then it was a question of when the ferries were running. Would a boat be leaving or arriving as the sunset colors came on?

I got to my usual spot for sunsets along the Anacortes Ferry dock and set up my smaller Autel Robotics Evo 2 drone. I followed the ferry out to the San Juan Islands at about 300 feet elevation and captured this picture and some video as well.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Cash

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see a sample

• We promote all your pictures to over 300,000 followers via our social media pages

• Download all new issues of the magazine

• Download all back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be forever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now