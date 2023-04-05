    Search
    San Juan Islands, San Juan County, USA
    By Mike Reid

    The skies looked promising for a lovely sunset. But, first, I had to decide between Deception Pass and the Anacortes Ferry Dock. So I turned right instead of left and headed for Anacortes. Then it was a question of when the ferries were running. Would a boat be leaving or arriving as the sunset colors came on?

    I got to my usual spot for sunsets along the Anacortes Ferry dock and set up my smaller Autel Robotics Evo 2 drone. I followed the ferry out to the San Juan Islands at about 300 feet elevation and captured this picture and some video as well.

