Ormond Beach, Florida, USA

On a very moody day in Ormond Beach, Florida, I aimed my camera lens at the dark and mysterious clouds hovering over the crashing waves of the blue ocean on the sand at sunset. The different shades of blue were mesmerizing and created a mood that would definitely call blue. The clouds seemed to mimic the waves below, and you can almost hear the sound of them moving in and out as you view the image. The horizontal lines in the image help add interest to the scene.

