    Olson Road, Spring Green Township, Sauk County, WI, USA
    By Nick Bristol

    We have had some beautiful snowfalls this winter of 2022-2023, and I have been out photographing quite a lot. The evening before I made this picture, the forecast was for another snowfall, so I was excited to get out in the early morning and see what had happened. The weather had warmed up some, so I knew the snow would be wet and heavy and stuck to all the tree branches.

    I headed out in the dark but could see everything had a fresh coating of wet sticky snow, so I felt pretty hopeful about getting some nice shots. I first went down to the Wisconsin River, just a couple of miles from my home where I thought I could make a nice shot. It was still somewhat dark, so I spent some time looking for a composition that might work. I didn't find anything I thought would work out, so I left the river and headed in another direction.

    I ended up at another location which was just another couple of miles away, that I had in mind thinking I could probably make a shot or two that I would like. It was pretty nice, but I didn't quite have the light I was hoping for, so I decided to head back down the road towards home. As I got close to home, the light really started to get nice, so I still had some hope for getting a shot.

    I was only a few blocks from my house when I turned down the road to see this picture. As I headed down the road, I thought this would be the picture I would make. The sun was up away now, and a wonderful warming glow in the sky reflected off the road. I felt good as I drove the last few blocks back to my home and was excited about seeing this picture on my monitor.

