Old Farm and Moon, Odemira, Portugal

One of my favourite photographic subjects is the Moon, especially during the day before it is full. On such occasions, the Moon rises a bit ahead of sunset and goes down just before sunrise. This makes it more interesting to photograph our satellite as part of a landscape because, for a few minutes, there is still some natural light instead of a darker sky.

I planned to photograph this old farmhouse in a rural field near the village of Odemira, in the southwest part of the Alentejo province in Portugal. This location is just by the side of a road I have driven through many times, so I am familiar with it. Unfortunately, it was August, so I had to wake up early for this morning's outing to be there on time. As I left my house, I was a bit frustrated to see some fog covering the fields; still, I decided to go. Unfortunately, I arrived when it was still night, but the first hint of daylight soon appeared in the eastern sky.

The fog seemed to be playing with me; sometimes, it was thicker and lifted a little bit, just enough to let the full Moon shine through. I went ahead and set up the camera in the tripod, with an old adapted manual focus 50mm lens mounted on it. This provided a short 75mm equivalent focal length on my APSC format camera. I wanted to frame the house on the top of the hill, plus the Moon on its side. The Moon was setting, giving it a strong orange colour and a conspicuous aureole due to the fog. The resulting photo was not what I initially had in mind, but instead, I ended up with a much more unique image, thanks to the presence of the fog and my persistence.

