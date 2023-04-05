    Search
    Old Farm and Moon, Odemira, Portugal
    By Paulo Bizarro

    One of my favourite photographic subjects is the Moon, especially during the day before it is full. On such occasions, the Moon rises a bit ahead of sunset and goes down just before sunrise. This makes it more interesting to photograph our satellite as part of a landscape because, for a few minutes, there is still some natural light instead of a darker sky.

    I planned to photograph this old farmhouse in a rural field near the village of Odemira, in the southwest part of the Alentejo province in Portugal. This location is just by the side of a road I have driven through many times, so I am familiar with it. Unfortunately, it was August, so I had to wake up early for this morning's outing to be there on time. As I left my house, I was a bit frustrated to see some fog covering the fields; still, I decided to go. Unfortunately, I arrived when it was still night, but the first hint of daylight soon appeared in the eastern sky.

    The fog seemed to be playing with me; sometimes, it was thicker and lifted a little bit, just enough to let the full Moon shine through. I went ahead and set up the camera in the tripod, with an old adapted manual focus 50mm lens mounted on it. This provided a short 75mm equivalent focal length on my APSC format camera. I wanted to frame the house on the top of the hill, plus the Moon on its side. The Moon was setting, giving it a strong orange colour and a conspicuous aureole due to the fog. The resulting photo was not what I initially had in mind, but instead, I ended up with a much more unique image, thanks to the presence of the fog and my persistence.

