Courtenay, Vancouver Island, Canada

This small rainforest on the south side of Courtenay is one of my favorite places to visit. It offers many images during the fall season. Also, the little creek often provides some good compositions after the rains. This morning I saw the fog rolling in, so expecting a good chance for an image, I grabbed my camera with the 24-105mm lens and drove to this little rainforest. I was pleased to see the fog rolling through the trees. I walk around looking for a printable composition.

When I spotted this moss-covered tree leaning over the small creek in the valley below, I knew it would be. This fine art print is now hanging on the wall in my home.

