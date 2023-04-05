Banff National Park, Alberta, Canada

My early summer morning hike on the trail from Lake Louise to Lake Agnes was quiet and peaceful. The trail is moderately inclined, and my slow pace allowed me to take the time to appreciate the magnificent sights that adorned my path. At this spot on the trail, as I was looking out at the valley, I noticed that when moody weather brings dark clouds to blanket the snow-covered peaks of the Canadian Rockies, then summer starts to appear more like winter – what an incredibly cool experience!

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Cash

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see a sample

• We promote all your pictures to over 300,000 followers via our social media pages

• Download all new issues of the magazine

• Download all back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be forever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now