Bandon Beach, Oregon, USA

I was in Bandon for a couple of days scouting for locations for a workshop happening later in the week. Having photographed there numerous times, I'm always looking for something new and unique, and the weather and ocean often provide some unique conditions for creating new photographs.

The weather forecast predicted lots of wind and rain the whole week, so on this night, I decided to take advantage of somewhat dry conditions and head to the beach. I grabbed my camera, tripod and one filter and headed down to see what I could create. Instantly I was drawn to the amazing clouds overhead. So often in Oregon, the grey sky is featureless, just a big blob of grey. However, on this night, the clouds had definition, contrast and lots of interest, so I knew whatever I did, I wanted to include a good bit of sky in the photograph.

I shot numerous frames this night, both in color and monochrome. This particular image jumped out as one that I really liked. Besides the obvious subjects and coloration, what particularly attracted me to this scene was the dichotomy of the immovable rock in the foreground and the movement of the ocean. This contrast of static and motion is one that I always enjoy incorporating into a photograph to add more of a feeling of dynamics and engagement.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Cash

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see a sample

• We promote all your pictures to over 300,000 followers via our social media pages

• Download all new issues of the magazine

• Download all back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be forever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now