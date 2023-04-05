    Search
    Subscribe today
    Login
    Search
    Download the latest issue of the magazine

    Aledo, Mercer County, IL, USA

    By Eleanor Stout

    I love living in the country and seeing what storms roll in and what they produce. So last summer, we had a good storm that came in with another front that was following behind it. Of course, I had to grab my camera and get some great pictures of what was coming in. I brought along the fence line of my property and just started shooting and got this awesome storm shot. I loved the different colours that came through and the fence line being so defined. We had some amazing storms that night, and I got to fill my heart with great shots.

    Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Cash
    Get A VIP Membership • Create Your Personal Portfolio Page

    Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

    Benefits of VIP membership:
    • Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see a sample
    • We promote all your pictures to over 300,000 followers via our social media pages
    • Download all new issues of the magazine
    • Download all back issues
    • Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.
    • Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be forever
    • Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours
    • Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

    Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

    Subscribe to VIP now

    Related Posts

    Leave A Reply

    s2Member®

    special offer

    30% off

    1 YEAR SUBSCRIPTION

    ‘GOLD MEMBERSHIP’

    use coupon code

    GOLD30

    Claim offer
    s2Member®