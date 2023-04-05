Aledo, Mercer County, IL, USA

I love living in the country and seeing what storms roll in and what they produce. So last summer, we had a good storm that came in with another front that was following behind it. Of course, I had to grab my camera and get some great pictures of what was coming in. I brought along the fence line of my property and just started shooting and got this awesome storm shot. I loved the different colours that came through and the fence line being so defined. We had some amazing storms that night, and I got to fill my heart with great shots.

