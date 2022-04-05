Mount Giusalet, Haute Maurienne, Savoy, France

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Last September, we went on vacation to Aussois, a small ski resort at an altitude of about 1500m, in the French Alps. It's really a good starting point for many hikes and if you are fond of wildlife photography, well, you are at the right place, for you're just at a few minutes from La Vanoise National Park. There you can spot marmots, ibex, bearded vultures and other birds of prey.

This picture was almost shot from the doorstep of our accommodation. I just had to climb a few flights of stairs to get to the parking lot on the road above the house to take it.

Here, you can see Mount Giusalet (3312m) which is located in the Natural reserve of Mount Cenis, close to the Italian border. I took the picture at the moment the sun got above the surrounding mountains, before 7 am using my 70-200mm at 155mm. The clouds were lit from underneath, their colours were just amazing. September is probably not the best time to visit this area because it's the end of summer: the grass is no longer green, and the lakes are quite low. The end of spring, from mid-June to the beginning of July seems to be the best period for it's more colourful, less monochromatic.

