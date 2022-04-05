Dunes of Den Helder, The Netherlands

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

After a day with wonderful ‘sheep clouds’ the evening would see rain showers coming in over sea. So before sunset I went to the dunes near Den Helder, where I live, and already at sea I could see some nice dark clouds with rain and I started shooting. It was when an old friend passed my trail that he said to look behind me. He was right. In stead of concentrating on the sea and the lowering sun, I should have looked behind me as well. I was just in time to make this overview of the dunes before the sun disappeared behind the rainclouds. I made some nice pictures of the sunset over the North Sea, but once at home I kept looking at this one. Probably because it was near freezing and during Dutch dinner time that no people can be seen on this photo. Normally that would almost be a miracle (or some PS work) to achieve that. For me the layers due to the shades by the low sun made a nice foreground, while the (small) wood in the background and of course the lighthouse in the background would make it a very recognizable picture for everybody that has been there. The lighthouse ‘Lange Jaap’ is the highest closed cast iron and still (1877) working lighthouse in the world. As the cast iron is cracking in multiple places, the future of the tower is uncertain. People in Den Helder try to photograph it as many time as possible and of course action groups are formed trying to get the government to preserve this landmark.

