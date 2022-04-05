Coulterville, Mariposa County, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Spring in the Sierra Nevada foothills of California. It had rained the night before, and there was some fog in the morning. I hiked to where this vantage point is on my property to capture this scene. The reflections were so clear in the pond, that little pop of red is a house down there. I think it adds interest to the scene. If you look closely you can also see a yellow tractor down there. It was a beautiful spring morning!

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Prizes



Our $200 prizes consist of $100 cash and $100 mpb.com voucher

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now