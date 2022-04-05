Cedar Breaks, Utah, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

In Southern Utah, one of the few high elevation roads open all winter skirts the northern edge of the Cedar Breaks National Monument (NM). Shortly after the spring equinox we were enjoying a week of skiing at the Brian Head Ski area. The day, we arrived, a blizzard was raging with heavy snow and strong winds. The winds kept up for 2 more days drifting snow and closing the roads. On the third day of our visit, the wind abated and the roads were cleared. The winds had also cleaned the atmosphere making for brilliant blue skies. The elevation at the North View Overlook of Cedar Breaks NM is 3185M, high enough to have a clear view to the west over the tops of all the nearby mountains. The sunset can be observed from this location from mid September to late March. A few days after my visit, the sun would be obscured by a nearby ridge.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Prizes



Our $200 prizes consist of $100 cash and $100 mpb.com voucher

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now