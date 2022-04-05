    Search
    Cedar Breaks, Utah, USA

    By Paul Flatt

    Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

    In Southern Utah, one of the few high elevation roads open all winter skirts the northern edge of the Cedar Breaks National Monument (NM). Shortly after the spring equinox we were enjoying a week of skiing at the Brian Head Ski area. The day, we arrived, a blizzard was raging with heavy snow and strong winds. The winds kept up for 2 more days drifting snow and closing the roads. On the third day of our visit, the wind abated and the roads were cleared. The winds had also cleaned the atmosphere making for brilliant blue skies. The elevation at the North View Overlook of Cedar Breaks NM is 3185M, high enough to have a clear view to the west over the tops of all the nearby mountains. The sunset can be observed from this location from mid September to late March. A few days after my visit, the sun would be obscured by a nearby ridge.

